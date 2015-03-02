 
Newspaper and Flyer Delivery
For any newspaper or circulation issues please click here
 
 

Flamborough Review

901 Guelph Line
Burlington ON L7R 3N8

Newspaper & Online Advertising

Vicki Dillane
289-293-0620
vdillane@metroland.com
 
Back to top

Flyer Sales

We can target your local customers (households) and take care of your flyer design and printing

Vicki Dillane
289-293-0620
vdillane@metroland.com
 
Back to top

Real Estate Listings

(Realtors only – see Classified for private listings)

Lynn MacFarlane
lmacfarlane@burlingtonpost.com
 
Back to top

Classified Listings

Employment, Obituary Notices, Announcements, Legal Notices, Rentals, Home Improvement/ Services, Garage Sales/ Merchandise, Private Home Sales, Pets and more!

905-632-4440
1-800-263-6480
classifieds@metroland.com
 
Back to top

News, Events and Letters

Community Events

Tell us about your community events and we'll tell the community. Submit your event listing anytime by logging in or creating an account at our community site and completing the event submission form.

Catherine O’Hara
289-293-0615
cohara@metroland.com
 

News Tips

Do you have a news tip? Or photos for us to consider for publication? There are multiple options available for both registered and non-registered users.

Catherine O’Hara
289-293-0615
cohara@metroland.com
 

Letters to the Editor

There are multiple options available for both registered and non-registered users to submit your letter.

editor@flamboroughreview.com
 
Back to top

Newspaper and Flyer Delivery

Do you have an inquiry about the delivery of your paper or need to let us know about a vacation stop?

Circulation customer service
1-866-838-8960
customerservice@metroland.com
 

Are you interested in learning about becoming a Carrier (youth or adult)?

Kim Mossman
905-631-6095
kmossman@metroland.com
 
Back to top
 
Newspaper and Flyer Delivery
For any newspaper or circulation issues please click here
 
 

Flamborough Review

901 Guelph Line
Burlington ON L7R 3N8

Newspaper & Online Advertising

Vicki Dillane
289-293-0620
vdillane@metroland.com
 
Back to top

Flyer Sales

We can target your local customers (households) and take care of your flyer design and printing

Vicki Dillane
289-293-0620
vdillane@metroland.com
 
Back to top

Real Estate Listings

(Realtors only – see Classified for private listings)

Lynn MacFarlane
lmacfarlane@burlingtonpost.com
 
Back to top

Classified Listings

Employment, Obituary Notices, Announcements, Legal Notices, Rentals, Home Improvement/ Services, Garage Sales/ Merchandise, Private Home Sales, Pets and more!

905-632-4440
1-800-263-6480
classifieds@metroland.com
 
Back to top

News, Events and Letters

Community Events

Tell us about your community events and we'll tell the community. Submit your event listing anytime by logging in or creating an account at our community site and completing the event submission form.

Catherine O’Hara
289-293-0615
cohara@metroland.com
 

News Tips

Do you have a news tip? Or photos for us to consider for publication? There are multiple options available for both registered and non-registered users.

Catherine O’Hara
289-293-0615
cohara@metroland.com
 

Letters to the Editor

There are multiple options available for both registered and non-registered users to submit your letter.

editor@flamboroughreview.com
 
Back to top

Newspaper and Flyer Delivery

Do you have an inquiry about the delivery of your paper or need to let us know about a vacation stop?

Circulation customer service
1-866-838-8960
customerservice@metroland.com
 

Are you interested in learning about becoming a Carrier (youth or adult)?

Kim Mossman
905-631-6095
kmossman@metroland.com
 
Back to top
 
Newspaper and Flyer Delivery
For any newspaper or circulation issues please click here
 
 

Flamborough Review

901 Guelph Line
Burlington ON L7R 3N8

Newspaper & Online Advertising

Vicki Dillane
289-293-0620
vdillane@metroland.com
 
Back to top

Flyer Sales

We can target your local customers (households) and take care of your flyer design and printing

Vicki Dillane
289-293-0620
vdillane@metroland.com
 
Back to top

Real Estate Listings

(Realtors only – see Classified for private listings)

Lynn MacFarlane
lmacfarlane@burlingtonpost.com
 
Back to top

Classified Listings

Employment, Obituary Notices, Announcements, Legal Notices, Rentals, Home Improvement/ Services, Garage Sales/ Merchandise, Private Home Sales, Pets and more!

905-632-4440
1-800-263-6480
classifieds@metroland.com
 
Back to top

News, Events and Letters

Community Events

Tell us about your community events and we'll tell the community. Submit your event listing anytime by logging in or creating an account at our community site and completing the event submission form.

Catherine O’Hara
289-293-0615
cohara@metroland.com
 

News Tips

Do you have a news tip? Or photos for us to consider for publication? There are multiple options available for both registered and non-registered users.

Catherine O’Hara
289-293-0615
cohara@metroland.com
 

Letters to the Editor

There are multiple options available for both registered and non-registered users to submit your letter.

editor@flamboroughreview.com
 
Back to top

Newspaper and Flyer Delivery

Do you have an inquiry about the delivery of your paper or need to let us know about a vacation stop?

Circulation customer service
1-866-838-8960
customerservice@metroland.com
 

Are you interested in learning about becoming a Carrier (youth or adult)?

Kim Mossman
905-631-6095
kmossman@metroland.com
 
Back to top