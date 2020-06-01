Financials help lift Toronto market

TORONTO — Strength in the financial sector powered Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.81 points at 15,243.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.59 points at 25,412.70. The S&P 500 index was up 1.59 points at 3,045.90, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.56 points at 9,510.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.42 cents US compared with 72.53 cents US on Friday.