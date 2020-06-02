Music therapist’s siren song draws seniors and others out of their shell

“We’ll have a client who sometimes doesn’t remember their relatives or their own names. Sometimes they won’t be communicative or verbalizing at all, but you play a song from their childhood, especially, and they immediately light up — their toes start tapping, they’re making eye contact with you.

“Sometimes they reach out and hold your hand — and sometimes they sing along to the entire song.”

Music is the one tool that seems to reach these seniors — and although there is a dearth of quantitative statistics on the subject matter, the explanation for why music therapy is so effective can be found in the findings of Daniel J. Levitin, a neuroscientist and former record producer, engineer and consultant who counts Steely Dan, Santana and The Grateful Dead as former clients.

In his 2006 bestseller “This Is Your Brain On Music,” Levitin states: “Musical activity involves nearly every region of the brain that we know about, and nearly every neural subsystem.” Over the next two pages, he continues to identify and describe the regions of the mind that react to different aspects of musical stimuli, i.e. pitch, tempo, timbre, lyrics, etc.

Adout, one of 850 certified MTAs (Music Therapist Accredited) playing their trade in Canada, according to The Canadian Association of Music Therapists, consistently sees the benefits in her work. She recalls one Mississauga-based long-term care patient in his 90s named Neil whom she heard playing a harmonica while passing his room

“I knocked on his door and asked if I could join him,” says Adout, who was carrying her acoustic guitar at the time. “We performed ‘My Bonnie Lies over the Ocean,’ and I later discovered that he wasn’t attending any other programs at the facility and he rarely left his room.

“Sometimes he didn’t even leave his room for meals: He would eat in his room and remain quite isolated. His mood was really, really low most of the time.”

Adout scheduled weekly visits with Neil, and eventually managed to coax him out of his shell.

“He ended up joining me for group sessions as well and socializing with other residents and expressing himself musically,” Adout explained. “His family was so appreciative and said it made all the difference in his quality of life, right up to the end three years later.”

Seniors aren’t the only beneficiaries of treatment: Adout says her youngest patient is five months old.

“If a child is born prematurely, they may have special needs that are undiagnosed at that time,” she explains. “We look to do some work on their motor skills. Maybe they’re having problems lifting their neck or rolling over, or we may also take pre-emptive measures to ensure their development is on track.

“So we’ll use music to help them motivate them to move or to babble or vocalize.”

Music therapy has also been used to help those with autism, brain injuries, physical and mental disabilities, emotional traumas, hearing and visual impairments and other issues reach life-improving goals.

Lately, Adout has also added virtual music therapy as an option, conducting client appointments remotely through the Zoom platform. However, she notes that there is a drawback to that approach.

“The only thing we can’t do is make music together at the same time, because there’s too much of a lag,” Adout laments. “Otherwise, it’s been very successful — clients have been happy to have continued services where they’ve continued to be engaged.”

Clients such as 147 Elder Street prefer direct interaction, says Samborsky.

“The therapists that Miya has with her company, they’re really trained to engage and use the music as a tool to really bring out the individual,” says Samborsky. “As much as we are safeguarding our residents against COVID, we’re also doing what we can to safeguard them against depression.”

There’s an online benefit for the Canadian Music Therapy Fund at 1 p.m. on June 7, hosted by George Stroumboulopoulos and featuring The Trews, Royal Wood, The Jerry Cans, Lexxicon, STORRY and more. Proceeds from the two-hour event on Instagram (at the account @cdnmusictherapy) will provide free online music therapy sessions for front-line health care workers and their families.