Black Canadian designer group unveiled

TORONTO — A longtime member of the fashion industry is launching an interactive index of black Canadian designers.

Shoe designer George Sully, who is black, is unveiling Black Designers of Canada this week.

A co-founder of several brands, including Sully Wong and House of Hayla, Sully asked people to submit their favourite black designers on social media last week.

A statement says the goal of Black Designers of Canada is to "make it next to impossible for the industry to make excuses rooted in ignorance to justify exclusion."