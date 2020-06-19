Flamborough's Grad Ninjas bring smiles to students — one basket at a time

The class of 2020 may have lost out on some important milestones, including formal graduation ceremonies and prom, but youth in Flamborough gained something else in return.

Gifts are popping up on the doorsteps of graduating Grade 8 or Grade 12 students throughout the community thanks to some generous souls.

Sherri Cormier Cully’s daughter was “bummed” about the cancellation of graduation ceremonies and prom as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know a lot of the kids are feeling that they’re not getting the closure,” she said. “It’s not just the prom party, it’s (not having the) ability to say goodbye to your friends.

While the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is considering hosting a graduation ceremony in the fall, Cormier Cully wanted to recognize local youth as the school year came to a close.

The local woman started the 2020 Grad Ninjas initiative with the support of Shanel Scott-Ziegler and together they created a Facebook page that quickly gained traction. On the social media site, the pair create two separate groups, one for the Grade 8 graduating class and another for Grade 12 students. Parents of a graduating student could go onto the page and post information about their child. Gift baskets are then produced and delivered to each student by another person on the group page.

“The idea is to pick the next person on the (list),” explained Cormier Cully. “So, for example, I posted my daughter just to get it started. Then, the next person to join, picked her.”

And on it goes.

Grad gifts are made up of some of the youth’s favourite goodies and things, and each are pretty unique.

What makes the Grad Ninja initiative even more fun, said Cormier Cully, is that about 90 per cent of the gifts being dropped off are done so anonymously.