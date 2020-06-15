North American stock markets recover

TORONTO — North American stock markets bounced back Monday from early pandemic-induced anxieties following a further intervention from the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. central bank announced it would begin purchasing corporate bonds as part of its plan to ensure companies can borrow through the bond market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Markets rallied around yet another example of the Fed's commitment to ensure there's ample stability and liquidity in the financial system to support the economic recovery, said Craig Fehr, investment strategist, Edward Jones.

"It's also part of their approach, which is to leave no doubt in the financial markets' minds that they are committed to doing whatever it takes to support the economy and the financial markets," he said in an interview.

While Monday's move wasn't widely expected, Fehr said it's not surprising given the unprecedented steps it has already taken.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 103.09 points at 15,359.66 after dipping to a low of 14,934.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 157.62 points at 25,763.16. The S&P 500 index was up 25.28 points at 3,066.59, while the Nasdaq composite rose 137.21 points at 9,726.02.

Stock markets staged strong comebacks after being initially worried about a second wave of infections due to rising infections in some U.S. states and in China.

The economic recovery in Canada and the United States will be sustainable but "a little more lumpy" than what markets priced in when they rallied more than 40 per cent off their March lows, said Fehr.

"Last week was really a re-emergence of that volatility as the realization that it wasn't going to be as smooth as perhaps hoped," he said.