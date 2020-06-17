TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged lower in early trading as the price of oil fell and the energy sector moved lower, while U.S. stock markets rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.92 points at 15,513.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.81 points at 26,302.79. The S&P 500 index was up 3.43 points at 3,128.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 51.69 points at 9,947.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.86 cents US compared with 73.76 cents US on Tuesday.