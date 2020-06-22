Materials, tech help S&P/TSX composite rise

TORONTO — North American stock markets moved higher to start the week on conflicting reactions to concerns about COVID-19.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 42.70 points at 15,516.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 153.50 points at 26,024.96. The S&P 500 index was up 20.12 points at 3,117.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 110.35 points to a record high close of 10,056.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.83 cents US compared with 73.60 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was up 90 cents at US$40.73 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down one cent at nearly US$1.74 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$13.40 at US$1,766.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 4.15 cents at US$2.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By The Canadian Press