Gold price hits near nine-year high

The TSX trailed U.S. markets because tech-related stocks make up a smaller part of the overall market in Canada.

Eight of the 11 major sectors on the TSX climbed, led by energy and materials. Energy gained nearly two per cent even though crude oil prices slipped, after surpassing US$41 a barrel.

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. and Whitecap Resources Inc. increased 7.8 and 6.6 per cent respectively.

The August crude contract was down 36 cents at US$40.37 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 4.7 cents at US$1.69 per mmBTU.

Materials was up 1.25 per cent as gold prices hit their highest level in nearly nine years.

The metal was helped by a lower U.S. dollar and it being a hedge against fears about a surge in COVID-19 cases in American cities.

"There is that big concern on the horizon being the reopening of the economy causing COVID case counts to increase ... but right now people are cheering the potential for getting back to normal," said Jerusalim.

The August gold contract was up US$15.60 at US$1,782.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 0.6 of a cent at nearly US$2.66 a pound.

He said markets move up because of a combination of low interest rates and the flow of money out of fixed income and cash that's sitting on the sidelines into equities.

Grocers pushed consumer staples lower with Empire Co. Ltd. down 3.2 per cent, while industrials slipped on a 2.9 per cent drop in Air Canada shares a day after it again bolstered its liquidity position.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents US compared with 73.83 cents US on Monday.

Economic data in Europe and the U.S. was mostly less bad with manufacturing and servicing PMI still contracting but on an improving trend.

U.S. housing sales, however, were strong and beat analyst expectations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP, TSX:MEG, TSX:WCP, TSX:AC, TSX:EMP.A, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press