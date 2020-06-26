Why the pressure to have ‘good taste’ feels so exhausting — especially now

My good-taste fatigue, then, might just be a side effect of a once-in-a-generation pandemic.

“Your world suddenly becomes very small and everything is a reflection of your past choices,” explains Bhattacharjee. “Maybe you bought a couch because it looks awesome or shows that you know about obscure design movements from the last century, but it’s actually not that comfortable. Maybe this makes us more aware of those trade-offs.”

The sudden disappearance of groups — at work, at school or out in the world — makes for a humbling realization that much of our consumption is done for the sake of others. What does good taste matter if no one is around to see it — or even better — approve of it?

When I bring up the idea of taste fatigue to Vanderbilt, he likens taste to a performance, “one that requires constant rehearsing and can become rather exhausting.”

With everyone relegated to their homes, this performance has found a new venue: our screens. “It’s turned a largely private interior sphere outwards, into the eyes of our friends and coworkers. We’ve lost the ‘safe space’ of our inward self, where we don’t have to look our best or create some idealized setting for the camera,” says Vanderbilt.

Indeed, every day now feels like those heady few minutes before you expect fancy guests, the visible parts of your home fluffed and polished to an impossible standard.

While we lost our routines, and the traditional pathways for our taste to reach an audience, that doesn’t mean that taste-signalling went away.

“We will always find a way to convey positive information about ourselves,” explains Bhattacharjee. “These underlying drives don’t go away just because the set of ways we have to express them are constrained. We will just find other outlets.” These new outlets might be joining a virtual yoga class, setting a reading goal or baking sourdough — the definitive good-taste bread. These activities, done en masse, become new and trendy taste signifiers.

As a fashion editor, I’m quite familiar with how trends can feel intriguing while they’re on the rise, vital at their apotheosis and then suddenly banal. But this novelty-driven cycle of hype-and-burn exists everywhere and it’s speeding up thanks to our super-connected world. “How quickly that ‘sell by’ date can expire when it comes to taste is directly linked to how quickly and how widely it is adopted,” says Vanderbilt.

When Vanderbilt sat in on Pantone’s annual colour forecasting meeting (from which the buzzy Colour of the Year emerges), he saw our novelty-seeking instincts first-hand. “A lot of the comments from forecasters were along the lines of, ‘White is starting to look fresh to me again.’ I think this ties into a psycho-sensory condition in which we naturally tire after too much exposure to any one stimulus.”

Faced, over these months, with only the taste objects I’ve chosen for myself amid the stagnation of isolation, it’s no wonder I want to take it all down and start the cycle anew.

Ultimately, the notion of good taste straddles two worlds: the surface, consumption-driven realm and the deeper human desire for belonging and reinvention. It’s neither entirely superficial nor wholly noble. And much as I might yearn for what Vanderbilt calls “naive good taste,” something that can exist privately, seeking neither approval nor adoption by others, that won’t happen. We’ve come too far and too closely linked what we own with who we wish to be.

A terrazzo planter or vintage record player may tell the world something about us, but it won’t tell the full, nuanced story. It’s just stuff, right?