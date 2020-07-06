North American stock markets up to start week

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, powered by gains in the materials, industrial and financial sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 141.38 points at 15,738.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 375.35 points at 26,202.71. The S&P 500 index was up 49.17 points at 3,179.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 239.16 points at 10,446.79.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.83 cents US compared with 73.72 cents US on Friday.