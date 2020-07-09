TSX dips while U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was relatively flat Thursday ahead of next week's start to eagerly anticipated second-quarter earnings results.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 60.55 points at 15,568.64 for a swing of 257 points between high and low.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 361.19 points at 25,706.09. The S&P 500 index was down 17.89 points at 3,152.05, while the Nasdaq composite was up 55.25 points to a record close of 10,547.75 after hitting a record intraday high of 10,578.10.

"It's just one of those days in the summertime where we're seeing a modest correction but nothing big," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

"I think we're just seeing some backfilling and maybe a little bit of profit-taking while people wait to see what happens with earnings next week."

The second quarter results are expected to be very weak compared with a year ago because of the impact of the COVID-10 pandemic.

In addition to U.S. bank earnings starting the quarterly results, there will be more economic numbers and central bank meetings, including the Bank of Canada.

"This has kind of been an in-between week in general where the newsflow has been pretty light on both corporate and economics but that all changes significantly next week," he said in an interview.

The Dow dropped on weak results from the Walgreens pharmacy chain. Despite higher health-care spending related to the virus, the company said it was hurt by the cancellation of elective surgeries, fewer routine doctor visits and a decline in prescriptions.

"In general, we may be starting to see a bit of a rethinking towards the health-care sector in terms that there might be the possibility that there's winners and losers that could become more apparent in the next round of earnings," Cieszynski said.