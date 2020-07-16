North American markets down in early trading

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell in early trading, weighed down by losses in the financial and consumer staples sectors, while U.S. stock markets also traded lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 87.79 points at 15,975.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 137.74 points at 26,732.36. The S&P 500 index was down 20.76 points at 3,205.80, while the Nasdaq composite was down 97.59 points at 10,452.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.92 cents US compared with 73.89 cents US on Wednesday.