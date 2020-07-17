S&P/TSX composite up to end strong week

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose for a third straight week to the highest closing since March on continuing gains from gold and the strength of the country's railways.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 98.98 points to 16,123.48 for a 2.6 per cent increase on the week.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.76 points at 26,671.95, but up 6.4 per cent for the week. The S&P 500 index was up 9.16 points at 3,224.73, while the Nasdaq composite was up 29.36 points at 10,503.19.

Gains by materials and industrials offset losses from energy and financials.

The rally by precious metals gold and silver was being driven by concerns about inflation with the Federal Reserve increasing the money supply, said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

"This is a continuation of the gold rally that we've seen since the end of March," he said.

Materials climbed 2.2 per cent with shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. and Kinross Gold Corp. up 9.7 and 4.4 per cent respectively.

The August gold contract was up US$9.70 at US$1,810.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 0.3 of a cent at US$2.90 a pound.

Industrials moved 1.3 per cent higher with Canadian Pacific Railway rising 1.7 per cent and CN Rail up 1.4 per cent as traffic picked up on a week-over-week basis.

"It shows that the worst of the lockdowns are behind us and there are some sectors that are coming back faster than others," Petursson said.