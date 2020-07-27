Flamborough Family YMCA takes phased approach to reopening

Vera Taylor discovered the Flamborough Family YMCA after undergoing knee surgery.

“I needed to get more movement into my leg so I joined aquafit for the really slow (sessions) — we called ourselves the Slow Learners,” she said.

Taylor and her husband stayed in that class for about a year, gaining much more than her strength back.

“It’s also the fellowship that you get while you’re there because you meet people and you interact with people,” she added.

Since the YMCA closed its doors due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, members like Taylor are missing the feeling of going out to exercise and be social.

With Hamilton now in Stage 3 of the province’s gradual reopening strategy, YMCA Hamilton-Burlington-Brampton said it is “working to understand the new provincial regulations and prepare our teams before reopening dates can be established.”

“It’s an interesting process,” said Genevieve Hladysh, Y’s senior regional manager for health, fitness and aquatics. “Our goal really is to exceed the provincial standards, not meet them.”

Staff are currently gearing up for a reopening date that has yet to be announced by cleaning the building, scheduling inspectors to come out and test the pool, as well as setting up protocols and safety measures like one-way entry and exit locations and the installation of Plexiglas in certain areas.

In a statement posted on its website, the YMCA says the community can expect the organization to confirm reopening dates within the next couple of weeks. Hladysh hopes the Parkside Drive facility can reopen sometime in September but no dates have been announced.

The delay has aquafit instructor Julie Hiemstra concerned for senior members and the impacts of the shutdowns on their mental and physical health.