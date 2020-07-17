'A lot of fun': Virtual Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest a success

The virtual Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest was a success, according to organizers.

The event, which saw local restaurants offer Ribfest food specials to take home, and a virtual concert of familiar Ribfest musical acts, took place June 27 to 28.

The virtual event was put in place after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the annual event, co-hosted by the Rotary Club of Waterdown and Flamborough A.M. Rotary Club.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Waterdown Rotarian and organizer Brenda Jefferies. “It wasn’t meant replace Ribfest, which is the major fundraiser for both clubs, but we tried to recreate the feel as best we could.

“It did raise a little bit, but obviously not the numbers that our regular Ribfest would bring in.”

She said Rotarian Christina Birmingham introduced each band in the virtual concert, much as she does at Ribfest in Memorial Park.

“It wasn’t meant to be the major fundraiser that Ribfest is,” she said of the virtual event. “It was more meant to be a community celebration.”

Jefferies said the virtual three-hour concert was made up of local Ribfest favourites, and although there were a couple of sound glitches, it went off pretty well.

The online concert, which was streamed through the Ribfest Facebook page, was viewed by 5,000 people and had a reach of 10,000, Jefferies said.

Jefferies said there seems to have been good uptake in terms of the Ribfest meals offered by local restaurants, although they have not received specific numbers of sales.