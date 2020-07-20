If you’re on CERB, you’re going to have to pay taxes on it next spring — here’s how to make sure you’re not caught off guard

If you don’t need it all for taxes, you have a bit of a bonus, she said.

“The trick with CERB is that there is no withholding,” said Mark Kowalski, a chartered professional accountant (CPA) in private practice in Ottawa. Depending on your income level, “You need to set aside at the minimum 20 per cent,” he said.

“Although this aspect of CERB is definitely something that has been in the news, there seems to be a lot of confusion about it. People are used to the Ontario Trillium benefit and the Canadian child care benefit, which are both tax free, but CERB is meant to replace income, so it’s taxable.”

He suggests putting money set aside into simple, straightforward vehicles: a high-interest savings account, a short-term bond or a GIC to get the best interest rate.

Tatem agrees with this approach.

“When I work with people, I advise them to set up separate savings for particular goals,” Tatem said. “You could open a free, high-interest savings account or put the money in your TFSA.

She wouldn’t suggest investing it, calling it too risky short term.

Both professionals say that setting a portion of the CERB aside is easier said than done.

“It’s hard, especially for people who went from a larger income down to receiving the CERB,” said Kowalski. “It will certainly be challenging for a lot of people.”

Tatem worries about people living close to the edge.

“If you’re not able to eat or pay rent, you may not be able to set 20 per cent of the CERB aside,” Tatem said. “In that case, you’ll need to have a plan for paying your taxes.”

Whether or not people have taken his advice and set CERB money aside for taxes, Kowalski urges everyone to file their returns on time next year.

“If you file on time and you owe money that you can’t pay, the Revenue Canada agents will help you plan a payment schedule,” Kowalski said. “Revenue Canada agents aren’t like commercial collections people who work for private companies; they want to encourage people to file on time.”

Filing on time works in an individual’s favour, because penalties can be avoided. If you file your taxes on time and owe money, interest will be added to your bill. However, if you don’t file on time because you know you can’t pay, you’ll be charged interest, as well as a penalty for filing late.

Of course, Opler won’t have to worry about interest or penalties because he has been diligent about setting money aside.

“There’s no question that I’m very grateful for CERB,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to get by without it.”

Elaine Smith is a Toronto-based writer and a freelance contributor for the Star. Reach her via email: ersmithwriter@gmail.com