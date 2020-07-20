Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Up 29 cents to $7.86. Yamana says it is in the advanced stages of listing its shares on the London Stock Exchange. It is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange. It said a listing in London will increase its exposure to potential European investors who have few other large gold producers to choose from but it does not intend to raise equity capital in conjunction with the new listing. Yamana has interests in five mines including Canadian Malartic (50 per cent interest), the Jacobina Mine in Brazil, the El Penon and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Cerro Moro Mine in Argentina. It produced about one million gold equivalent ounces in 2019, recording US$1.6 billion in revenue and net earnings of US$226 million at an average gold price of US$1,392 per ounce.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI). Unchanged at 73 cents. Analysts are split on the wisdom of Ensign's US$33.4-million (C$45.2 million) move to buy out partner Halliburton Co.'s stake in an international drilling joint venture. The Calgary-based drilling company announced Friday after markets closed that it would buy the 40 per cent it doesn't already own in Trinidad Drilling International from its major American oilfield services partner. The joint venture operates five drilling rigs, two under long-term contracts in Kuwait, another under contract in Bahrain and two "cold-stacked" (idle) rigs in Mexico. Ensign inherited its 60 per cent stake in the partnership when it bought Calgary rival Trinidad Drilling Ltd. in 2018, but Canadian drillers have been loath to spend capital this year as oilfield activity slows due to the economic affect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analyst Ian Gillies of Stifel FirstEnergy says in a report the purchase creates balance sheet risk, noting that Ensign also warns it may be in violation of a debt covenant later this year. But RBC analysts say in a report the "counter-cyclical manoeuvre" ahead of its bank line renewal and covenant relief discussions signals confidence.

