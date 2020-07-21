Canada's main stock index up in early trading

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index moved higher in late morning trading driven by gains in the materials and energy sectors on rising crude oil and gold prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.37 points at 16,2453.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 313.21 points at 26,994.08. The S&P 500 index was up 20.36 points at 3,272.37, while the Nasdaq composite was down 15.20 points at 10,751.89.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.37 cents US compared with 73.84 cents US on Monday.