TSX falls despite energy sector strength

The financial sector eked out a 0.45 per cent gain led by the Royal Bank of Canada's 0.8 per cent price rise.

The materials sector rose 0.7 per cent on continued strength in gold prices. The August gold contract was up US$26.50 to US$1,843.90 an ounce, marking another nine-year high.

Iamgold Corp. was up 21 cents to $6.43 after the company announced it will go ahead with its US$1.3-billion Cote Gold mine in northern Ontario. Construction of the project, which is 30 per cent owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., is to start this summer and it is to open in the second half of 2023.

The sector that lost the most on Tuesday was technology — down 2.83 per cent after a strong day Monday. The drop was led by Shopify Inc. with a 6.4 per cent fall to $1,280.80.

South of the border, U.S. markets rose on strength in traditional sectors that outpaced weakness in technology stocks, although a late day stumble erased much of the gain.

Hope for more economic aid from the government, following Europe’s example, helped put investors in a buying mood Tuesday, said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco.

“The U.S. does not have the safety net that Europe has,” she said. “This is an environment in which there is going to be a need for more fiscal stimulus or you could see real hit to consumers.”

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 159.53 points at 26,840.40, while the S&P 500 index was up 5.46 points at 3,257.30. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite was down 86.73 points at 10,680.36 on technology stock weakness.

Elsewhere in commodities, the August natural gas contract was up 3.4 cents at US$1.68 per mmBTU on Tuesday. The September copper contract was up 4.25 cents at nearly US$2.96 a pound.

By Dan Healing in Calgary

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD, TSX:CNQ, TSX:SU, TSX;RY, TSX:IMG)

By The Canadian Press