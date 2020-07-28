Looking for a winning mutual fund? Here are the six things to look for

It seems no one likes mutual funds these days. They are passé. They underperform. They’re too expensive.

A reader wrote recently to ask about the Mawer Balanced Fund. “It looks like a good choice in terms of its performance, risk and volatility, however the MER seems high,” he wrote.

In fact, the MER (management expense ratio) is 1.09 per cent. That’s dirt cheap for a mutual fund but when compared with the annual cost of ETFs — which is clearly what the reader is doing — it looks pricey.

But that begs the question: What do you get for the extra expense? This Mawer fund gets a five-star rating from Morningstar and an A+ from Fund Library. Very few funds can match that. Since it was launched in 2013, the fund has generated an average annual return of 9.6 per cent (to June 30). It has only lost money in one calendar year. That was in 2016 when it was down a fractional 0.6 per cent.

This is a true balanced fund, with about 60 per cent of the assets in stocks, and the rest in bonds and cash. The fund is well-diversified geographically, with 18 countries represented in the portfolio.

There are only a few ETFs with a better track record over that time and they tend to focus on technology stocks. Balanced ETFs are relatively new, and none has been around as long as the Mawer fund.

In short, you’re getting a lot of value for your money with this fund. You can say the same for several other mutual funds from this small, Calgary-based company. Their U.S. Equity Fund has gained 16.4 per cent annually over the last decade (to June 30), with an MER of 1.14 per cent. The Global Equity Fund has gained 14.5 per cent a year (MER 1.31 per cent). The Global Small Cap Fund has averaged 17 per cent a year (MER 1.74 per cent).

Unfortunately, there are few mutual fund companies that can match Mawer’s track record, but the industry is not the wasteland some critics claim. There are good funds to be found. It just takes some searching.

Here are some tips to help you find winners, whether you’re shopping for mutual funds or ETFs.

Look for consistency. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. You’ll find that line in any prospectus you read. And it’s true. However, a fund that has outperformed the averages over a consistent period is likely to continue to do so in my experience, assuming management remains the same.