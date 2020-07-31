TSX index down more than 100 points

Toronto's main stock index shed more than 100 points to close the trading week as it was dragged down by the energy sector despite a boost to the price of oil.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 130.09 points to 16,169.20, although it recovered somewhat from an intraday low of 16,060.58.

"Some disappointing results in the energy sector fuelled some profit taking across the most cyclical sectors of the market this morning," said Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager for Fiera Capital.

Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. each recorded massive second-quarter losses. Exxon lost US$1.1 billion on $32.6 billion in revenue, while Chevron lost $8.27 billion.