Toronto market opens higher, oil up

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up in early trading helped by gains in the financial sector as well as the health care sector as shares of Canopy Growth rose more than 10 per cent after reporting its first-quarter results.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.78 points at 16,635.26.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 212.09 points at 27,645.57. The S&P 500 index was up 9.83 points at 3,361.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.79 points at 11,031.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.92 cents US compared with 74.76 US on Friday.