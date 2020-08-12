North American stock markets open higher

TORONTO — A broad-based rally helped lift Canada's main stock index to a triple-digit advance in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index up 149.48 points at 16,646.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 247.74 points at 27,934.65. The S&P 500 index was up 31.28 points at 3,364.97, while the Nasdaq composite was up 114.96 points at 10,897.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.41 cents US compared with 75.24 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude contract was up 83 cents at US$42.44 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.10 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.70 at US$1,952.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny at US$2.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By The Canadian Press