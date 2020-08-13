S&P/TSX composite down in early trading

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index ticked lower in early trading, weighed down by losses in the financial and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.93 points at 16,560.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.46 points at 27,904.38. The S&P 500 index was down 2.26 points at 3,378.09, while the Nasdaq composite was up 59.62 points at 11,071.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.65 cents US compared with 75.45 cents US on Wednesday.