2021 RAM 1500 TRX unveiled

If you think that RAM’s new 1500 TRX model is a regular 1500 model that’s been beefed up with a body kit, then you are way off the mark. Basically, the whole truck has been stripped down, strengthened, lifted, stretched out and a 702 hp supercharged engine added under the hood.

RAM is claiming that the new 2021 RAM 1500 TRX is now the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world, and when you see the figures backing up their statement you can see why.

The TRX has been designed specifically for extreme off-road performance. Every aspect of the new vehicle has been specifically engineered to make sure that the TRX can handle any terrain, at high speed, while making the ride for the occupants as smooth and comfortable as possible.

From the all-new strengthened frame to the totally redesigned interior the TRX is a totally new beast that not only looks like it means business but has the ability to prove it as well.

A new high-strength steel frame has been added as well as an all-new unique suspension system with active damping that raises the bodywork up by 51 mm (2-inches) and can allow the new 18-inch wheels to travel up to 330 mm (13-inches) on both the front and back axels. The new 35-inch Wrangler tires have been specifically designed for the TRX and in combination with the new suspension gives this monster 300mm (11.8-inches) of ground clearance.

To be able to contain the massive wheels and tires, composite fenders flares have been incorporated into the bodywork that stretches the width of the truck by an impressive 203mm (8-inches) giving it a far more muscular stance.

Upfront the new functional hood scoop manages to handle 50 per cent of the airflow needed to feed the massive 6.2 L supercharged Hemi engine.

A newly designed grill includes Ram’s new head logo and “R-A-M” badge with flow-through lettering manages to supply the other 50 per cent.

Under the new hood sits the SRT developed 6.2 L supercharged Hemi V-8 engine that produces 702 hp with 650-lb of torque. This beast manages to propel it to 96 km/h in 4.5 seconds and on up to a top speed of 190 km/h - with top speed being limited by the tires.

An eight-speed automatic, high-torque transmission makes sure that gear changes are quick and sharp when driving normally or when pushing the truck hard. The TRX comes with four driver-selectable Drive Modes: Auto, Sport, Tow, Snow and Custom.