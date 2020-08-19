Major North American indexes fall slightly

The caveat to that, he said, is ongoing concern around a second wave of COVID-19 cases and whether that will slow global growth. Additionally, ongoing delays on a coronavirus relief package from the U.S. government could leave a negative mark on the country's economic growth, and markets are starting to price in the potential of an American presidential election that drags beyond November should there be any debate around the result.

On the TSX, the materials sector, which includes mining companies, dragged down the index, with the sector down almost two per cent and the wors performer of the day.

That drop came as the price of the precious metal fell. The December gold contract lost US$42.80 to US$1,970.30 an ounce, pulling back from recent highs over the $2,000 mark.

Investors will be watching for the Canadian banks to start reporting quarterly earnings next week with RBC, TD, CIBC, BMO and Scotiabank all set to release their latest quarterly earnings starting Tuesday.

"That's going to be the next big move for the TSX, to see if the banks can put up some good numbers."

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.92 cents US compared with 75.93 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract fell a penny to US$43.11 per barrel and the September natural gas contract gained about a penny at nearly US$2.43 per mmBTU. The September copper contract gained nearly five cents to US$3.02 a pound.

— With a file from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By The Canadian Press