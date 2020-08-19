S&P/TSX composite edges lower, loonie up

TORONTO — Losses in the materials sector weighed on Canada's main stock index, which edged lower in early trading, while the loonie topped 76 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.56 points at 16,617.50.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.52 points at 27,868.59. The S&P 500 index was up 4.22 points at 3,394.00, while the Nasdaq composite was down 9.68 points at 11,201.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.12 cents US compared with 75.93 cents US on Tuesday.