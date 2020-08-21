"As stocks tend to do well, other investors pile in, not wanting to miss any further gains," he said of Apple's and other technology companies.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index moved up 11.65 points to 3,397.16, surpassing an all-time high of 3,389.78 set Tuesday.

"It's just such a surprise given where the U.S. economy is and where earnings are to see the market having recovered as fast as it did and even reach new highs."

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.73 cents US compared with 75.79 cents US on Thursday.

In commodities, the December gold contract rose 50 cents to US$1,947.00 an ounce and the October natural gas contract gained seven cents to US$2.57 per mmBTU. The price of copper fell about two per cent, with the September contract down nearly six cents to about US$2.92 a pound.

