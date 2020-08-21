Experience fantastic hiking in Headwaters country

Due to Covid-19 and the changing restrictions, we recommend that you check ahead to ensure these hiking routes are available on the day of your journey.

Ontario’s Headwaters region derives its name from being the source of four major river systems: the Nottawasaga, the Credit, the Humber and the Grand.

This massive watershed, some 253,400 hectares in area, is home to numerous provincial parks and conservation areas that contain some of southern Ontario’s best, and most accessible, hiking trails.

Located at the headwaters of the Grand River, Luther Marsh Wildlife Management Area is one of southern Ontario’s larger natural areas, with 5,900 hectares of forests, fields, wetlands and lakes, including Luther Lake. Both the East Launch Trail and North Launch Trail provide visitors with plenty of chances to see wildlife.

The Boyne River flows east through the Orangeville and Singhampton moraines. Boyne Valley Provincial Park is found about 20 kilometres north of Orangeville. The section of Bruce Trail that runs through the northern part of the park provides an excellent lookout. The 8.4-kilometre Boyne Valley Side Loop Trail Boyne, located near Mulmur, is a great forest hike.

Located 14 kilometres northeast of Orangeville and four kilometres east of Mono Centre, Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is a Natural Environment-class park that is part of the Niagara Escarpment Parks System and the Niagara Escarpment Biosphere Reserve. Some 450 plant species are found across its 750 hectares and the trails are especially spectacular in the fall. The Bruce Trail passes through the park, and there are several interconnecting marked trails.

At 378 hectares, the Hockley Valley Provincial Nature Reserve includes forested moraines, open meadows, swamp, bottomland and forest, with excellent views from the Niagara Escarpment. The Hockley River cuts its way through a gorge in the Escarpment. Several scenic loop trails extend from the Bruce Trail section that runs through the reserve.

Island Lake Conservation Area protects the headwaters of the Credit and Nottawasaga rivers. The area’s 332 hectares of lakes, wetlands, forests and meadows play an important ecological role. The Vicki Barron Lakeside Trail, an 8.3-kilometre loop, allows you to see the park’s full diversity.

Albion Hills Conservation Area offers trails for all skill levels. The northwest end of the Humber Valley Heritage Trail is located here. That trail runs 15 kilometres north from Bolton to connect with the Bruce Trail in Albion Hills. It begins at the headwaters of the Humber River, near Palgrave, and follows the Humber River Valley south, revealing many scenic vistas along the way.

The Caledon area boasts over 260 kilometres of accessible trails. The town purchased a section of abandoned railway in 1989 and has created a multi-use rail trail that crosses the Humber and Credit rivers, the Oak Ridges Moraine and the Niagara Escarpment.