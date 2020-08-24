North American stock markets open higher

TORONTO — Gains in the financial and industrial sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in early trading to start the week, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 83.37 points at 16,601.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 170.11 points at 28,100.44. The S&P 500 index was up 25.75 points at 3,422.91, while the Nasdaq composite was up 135.88 points at 11,447.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.91 cents US compared with 75.73 cents US on Friday.