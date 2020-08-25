"While Scotiabank couldn't overcome their higher credit charges, although they're saying their provisions for credit losses have largely peaked."

BMO shares gained $4.38 cents, or 5.7 per cent, to $81.23, while Scotiabank fell 38 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $56.10.

Shares rose for the rest of the Big Six banks. Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank report fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday, while Toronto-Dominion Bank and CIBC report on Thursday.

Despite the strong U.S. housing numbers, Canadian wood products companies led the materials sector to a losing day on Tuesday.

Canfor Corp. fell 72 cents or almost four per cent to $17.46 and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was down $2.55 or 3.5 per cent to $71.17.

"It's a little counterintuitive but (there's been) a really strong run, so probably a little profit-taking in that sector," said Jerusalim.

The two companies recently touched 52-week-high share prices thanks to record high lumber and panelboard prices.

Gold company shares also helped drag down the materials sector as the December gold contract fell US$16.10 to US$1,923.10 an ounce.

The technology sector was up, led by Shopify Inc. with a $44.18 rise to $1,365.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.79 cents US compared with 75.72 cents US on Monday.

Energy company shares were mixed despite the October crude oil contract rising 73 cents to settle at US$43.35 per barrel.

Two of the most active companies in Toronto were oilsands producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., up 12 cents to $26.79, and pipeline provider Enbridge Inc., down 32 cents to $43.04.

The October natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.60 per mmBTU.

The September copper contract was up less than a penny at US$2.93 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2020.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version cited the incorrect month for the natural gas contract.

By The Canadian Press