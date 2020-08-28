'We cannot continue': COVID-19 forces permanent closure of Rising Star Performing Arts

After 33 years, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the permanent closure of Flamborough’s Rising Star Performing Arts.
Melanie Hedden-Perron, who co-owned the studio with her husband Phil Perron, said the decision to close the business was “incredibly difficult.”
“It was a hard decision to make, but it had to be made,” she said of the decision reached earlier this summer. “We finally said, ‘We cannot continue to go on like this.’”
She said the situation was difficult because of the many unknowns related to the ongoing pandemic and specific information related to dance studios from the government.
Hedden-Perron said the major blow was when the studio was forced to cancel its summer programming.
“Summer programming is very important in a business like this, where your main clientele only goes until June,” she said. “Then you run your summer programming to keep your overhead paid, more or less.”
However, as Rising Star is a performing arts studio – featuring singing, dancing and acting – she said the guidelines were very vague on when they might be able to run a camp.
“My husband and I had already made up our minds that we were not going to borrow money to stay in business, not at our age,” she said. “He’ll be 70, I’m going to be 65 – it did not make sense to take on that kind of debt.”
Hedden-Perron added they would not have been able to take advantage of the government's COVID-19 relief loans for businesses, which included a portion of the loan forgiven, because they would have been unable to pay back the loans by 2022 in the face of reduced numbers and income.
“We just thought, ‘This is not where we want to be at this point in our lives.’”
Hedden-Perron admitted it was incredibly difficult to make the decision after 33 years in business.
“In this type of business, which becomes very personal,” she said, “you build these different relationships … and you do become very close to your staff."
“I have teachers that have taught for me for many years, and you start thinking about how it’s going to impact everyone, but ultimately you have to think of yourself,” she continued. “Decisions can always be based on emotion, but at this time I knew I had to put the emotion aside and I had to say, ‘No, I have to think of myself and my husband.’”
She said it was doubly difficult because the dancers have lost a great deal this year.
“Not only did they lose their school and all of those social activities, they lost their competitions, they lost their year-end showcase,” she said. “So much was taken away, and to take away now their second home – it was extremely upsetting to have to make that decision.”
She said the staff were incredibly supportive, adding that the lack of information as the pandemic took hold led to an emotional roller-coaster.
“I think they knew that 33 years was an incredible amount of time to be able to stay in a business like this and that we had done everything we possibly could to keep it going,” she said.
However, despite the closure, she said, they received amazing support from their current and former dancers.
“It was amazing to get messages from people,” she said. “We received so many lovely messages."
“From someone who was just there for their year, to people who danced with us 20 years ago, 15 years ago – sending these messages of what the studio had meant to them,” she said. “That was incredibly gratifying because it was really more about the dance, it was about everything that they had taken with them, the associations they had built – it went so far beyond dance.
“It was really, really incredible to read those messages.”
Overall, Hedden-Perron said, the thing that stays with her is the family feel of the studio.
“When people came to our business, they would always say the reason they chose our studio is because it felt like a family,” she said.
Hedden-Perron added that to run a dance studio was a privilege.
“People are trusting you with their children,” she said. “That really is a strong measure of confidence when they say, ‘I would like my child to dance with you.’"
“When you have dancers that start with you when they’re three and go right up until they are 17, that’s incredible,” she concluded. “The kids always say, it was like their second home.”
