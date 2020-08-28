'We cannot continue': COVID-19 forces permanent closure of Rising Star Performing Arts

Hedden-Perron admitted it was incredibly difficult to make the decision after 33 years in business.

“In this type of business, which becomes very personal,” she said, “you build these different relationships … and you do become very close to your staff."

“I have teachers that have taught for me for many years, and you start thinking about how it’s going to impact everyone, but ultimately you have to think of yourself,” she continued. “Decisions can always be based on emotion, but at this time I knew I had to put the emotion aside and I had to say, ‘No, I have to think of myself and my husband.’”

She said it was doubly difficult because the dancers have lost a great deal this year.

“Not only did they lose their school and all of those social activities, they lost their competitions, they lost their year-end showcase,” she said. “So much was taken away, and to take away now their second home – it was extremely upsetting to have to make that decision.”

She said the staff were incredibly supportive, adding that the lack of information as the pandemic took hold led to an emotional roller-coaster.

“I think they knew that 33 years was an incredible amount of time to be able to stay in a business like this and that we had done everything we possibly could to keep it going,” she said.

However, despite the closure, she said, they received amazing support from their current and former dancers.

“It was amazing to get messages from people,” she said. “We received so many lovely messages."

“From someone who was just there for their year, to people who danced with us 20 years ago, 15 years ago – sending these messages of what the studio had meant to them,” she said. “That was incredibly gratifying because it was really more about the dance, it was about everything that they had taken with them, the associations they had built – it went so far beyond dance.

“It was really, really incredible to read those messages.”

Overall, Hedden-Perron said, the thing that stays with her is the family feel of the studio.

“When people came to our business, they would always say the reason they chose our studio is because it felt like a family,” she said.

Hedden-Perron added that to run a dance studio was a privilege.

“People are trusting you with their children,” she said. “That really is a strong measure of confidence when they say, ‘I would like my child to dance with you.’"

“When you have dancers that start with you when they’re three and go right up until they are 17, that’s incredible,” she concluded. “The kids always say, it was like their second home.”