TORONTO — North American stock markets rose for a fifth straight month in August while the Canadian dollar reached its highest level since early January.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 191.35 points at 16,514.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 223.82 points at 28,430.05. The S&P 500 index was down 7.7 points at 3,500.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 79.82 points at 11,775.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.68 cents US compared with 76.35 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was down 36 cents at US$42.61 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 2.7 cents at US$2.63 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$3.70 at US$1,978.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 4.2 cents at US$3.06 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By The Canadian Press