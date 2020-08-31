S&P/TSX composite down in early trading

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell in early trading, weighed down by losses in the financial sector, while the loonie climbed higher against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index down 47.82 points at 16,657.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 114.82 points at 28,539.05. The S&P 500 index was down 3.43 points at 3,504.58, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.89 points at 11,701.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.53 cents US compared with 76.35 cents US on Friday.