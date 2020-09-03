S&P/TSX composite down in early trading

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.41 points at 16,661.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.95 points at 29,120.45. The S&P 500 index was down 26.56 points at 3,554.28, while the Nasdaq composite was down 233.60 points at 11,822.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.29 cents US compared with 76.53 cents US on Wednesday.