This 26-year-old Toronto data scientist makes $120,000 a year, but recently moved back home due to COVID-19 uncertainty. Can he buy a home in the GTA within the year?

Millennial Money is a weekly submission-based series that provides financial advice to millennials in the GTA.
After years of intense studies, David, 26, has landed a job as a data scientist making $120,000. Thankfully, he’s retained his job throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but the uncertainty of the times led him to make a life-changing transition recently.
He moved back in with his parents.
That meant moving out of his downtown condo, sacrificing his independence, and relearning to cohabitate outside of the city — for example, adjusting to a lot more driving. “No more walking and transiting,” he says. Now it’s $300 to $400 added to his monthly bills driving his parent’s second car whenever he needs to go out.
But because he’s working from home, he’s also saving a lot every month eating most of his meals at home. His parents provide the meals, along with rent-free shelter.
“Before COVID-19, I was spending $2,000 plus in rent downtown and going out to eat for lunch on weekdays, which cost me $400 to 600 each month,” he says. “I also spent $100 to 200 a month on clothing because I felt I had to keep up appearances working downtown.”
Before getting to his future goals, David still wants to use some of the money he’s saving from living with his parents to enjoy life. That means continuing to meet friends in his bubble at a restaurant twice a week to socialize and indulge in one of his favourite activities — eating.
He also stresses the importance of not being too strict with spending. That means putting some money into a vacation fund — around $200 a month — that he can use when he feels safer to go overseas. He also allocates $400 a month for online educational courses.
Other than his well-paying job, David is also interested in investments. “I feel that because I am young, I can invest aggressively.”
With all his school debt paid off, he’s hoping to gain some insight into how he can start his future with what he has now. First goal? Buying his own home in the GTA within the year, and secondly “to be financially independent in my 40s.”
“With the economic turbulence and headwinds we are facing, I’m struggling to save money because houses in the GTA are so expensive,” he adds.
We asked David to record his day-to-day spending for a week to get a better idea of his finances.
The expert: Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners Inc., takes a look at David’s finances.
Results: He spent less. Spending in week 1: $ 624.98 Spending in week 2: $255.46
How he thinks he did: David is pretty satisfied with his week two spending. “I deliberately cut down on the discretionary spending, for example, by not buying a barbecue grill that I wanted for $350,” he says.
Most of David’s recent impulse spending has come in the form of eating with friends, he says. “My idea is that if I just cut back a little on that, I can pay for other activities, like virtual board games,” noting the importance of staying busy during the pandemic.
Take-aways: “The advice hit the nail on the head,” David says. “Certainly when I moved back home due to COVID-19, I felt like I was entitled to spend a bit more on myself because I was saving so much in rent.”
He agrees with Heath — he is in fact in a “sweet spot.”
But one thing he noticed after reading the advice? “I am not doing well in being conservative with my investments. I understand that I will be at risk of having to sell stocks at a bad time in order to buy a house,” he says. Since receiving Heath’s advice, David has adjusted his portfolio from 90/10 per cent stock/bond to 75/25 per cent as a compromise.
On Heath’s car insurance advice, he agrees he is spending too much, but unfortunately he was in a minor at-fault incident in 2015 that remains on his record. “Luckily, my insurance was recently renewed at $217 a month.”
When it comes to disability insurance, unfortunately, David thinks that most “young people often disregard the possibility of becoming disabled.” But in this time of COVID-19, he says it wouldn’t be a bad idea to top up on additional coverage to what he already has from his group plan at work.
Finally, can he buy a home in a year? Perhaps it’ll take more time and savings, David says, after assessing the advice. “I agree that the costs involved are often underestimated and I will do my due diligence to ensure I am not overstretching my budget,” he adds.
“My main takeaway from this experience is that small costs certainly do add up. Lifestyle creep, like the name says, literally creeps up on you and requires taking active steps to prevent. And that like everything else in life, maintaining a healthy personal balance sheet is a result of developing good habits, not motivation.”
Are you a millennial living in Toronto or the GTA and need help with saving your money? Be a part of #MillennialMoney
