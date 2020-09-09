Immigrants over-represented in Ontario COVID cases

TORONTO — A new report finds immigrants, refugees and other newcomers accounted for nearly 44 per cent of Ontario's COVID-19 cases in the first half of the year.

That's despite the fact overall testing rates were lower for those groups, and that they comprised just one-quarter of the population.

The non-profit research institute ICES examined health administrative data collected between Jan. 15 and June 13, 2020.

Immigrants and refugees who worked in health-care, especially women, accounted for a disproportionate number of cases.