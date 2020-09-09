North American stock markets bounce back

TORONTO — North American stock markets enjoyed a broadly based bounce-back midweek after a three-day correction driven by the technology sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 284.08 points at 16,383.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 439.58 points at 27,940.47. The S&P 500 index gained 67.12 points at 3,398.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 293.87 points at 11,141.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.91 cents US compared with 75.81 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.29 at US$38.05 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 0.6 of a cent at nearly US$2.41 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$11.70 at US$1,954.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 2.65 cents at US$3.05 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By The Canadian Press