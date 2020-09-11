North American stock markets up in early trading

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up in early trading, helped higher by gains in the financial and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 100.34 points at 16,285.66.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 139.75 points at 27,674.33. The S&P 500 index was up 20.60 points at 3,359.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 95.95 points at 11,015.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.87 cents US compared with 75.98 cents US on Thursday.