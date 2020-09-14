Experts assess the COVID risks of Halloween

"If community transmission is very, very high and we have to really start locking things down, yeah, we're going to have to lose Halloween. But we shouldn't be doing that before we're closing bars and restaurants and other things."

Parents should be realistic about what precautions their children can take if they venture outdoors, even while supervised, adds Dr. Fatima Kakkar, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist who expects distancing will be virtually impossible.

"Your kids are seeing other kids, they're congregating with other kids. They're climbing the stairs, they're touching things," says Kakkar, a doctor at the Montreal hospital CHU Sainte-Justine.

While she says there's "a theoretical risk" the virus could spread on such surfaces, Kakkar says the person-to-person interaction is the greater threat.

"We're in a very big unknown for these next few weeks with school, and fall, and everything happening," adds Kakkar.

"If it's not essential to the well-being of the child, I think it's a risk that's potentially not worth investing in this year."

Furness expects to take his kids trick-or-treating if risk is low, but there's no hard-and-fast rule to determine that.

Case counts are obviously a factor, as is the prevalence of community spread, not to mention the ability of public health to provide real-time data to accurately describe these things.

Then there's the size of your own bubble and the cumulative exposure risks you take, such as whether you regularly dine out, says Furness.

Those who venture outdoors must wear masks, bring hand sanitizer and take the usual distancing precautions, even if you're outdoors the entire time, advises Furness.

Once you return home, Furness suggests stashing the candy haul for at least two-to-three days, which should be enough time to eliminate contamination risk.

To kill all traces of the virus, he recommends waiting an entire week.

"If you just let it sit for seven days there's really nothing survivable on there. As a little kid I don't know if I want to watch my candy for seven days, so there's maybe some negotiation there."

Homeowners may want to wipe down railings, doors, door knobs and mailboxes as an extra precaution. Furness says the virus can persist for days on such surfaces, and may be more persistent in October's cooler temperatures.

"Virus longevity is very dependent on temperature and somewhat so in humidity," says Furness, an assistant professor at the U of T's Institute for Health Policy Management and Evaluation.

"Get cold enough and the virus will live indefinitely. Make it hot enough and the virus dies right away."

From a developmental perspective, early years educator Nikki Martyn cautions against overlooking Halloween's less obvious life lessons, such as encouraging a child to imagine other perspectives when they dress up as a character, and how to cope with fear in manageable amounts.

"It's play, right? And we use that to deal with stress, anxiety, fear, trauma, how to cope with something," says Martyn, program head of early childhood studies at the University of Guelph-Humber.

She encourages parents looking for a trick-or-treat substitute to take direction from whatever your child loves most about Halloween — if it's dress-up, go ahead and buy that costume and let them wear it around the neighbourhood for a few days; if it's the spooky decorations, schedule a neighbourhood tour in the days before or right after Halloween; if they revel in the rare chance to be outside while it's dark, consider a backyard campout.

"For some kids the candy part is more important than others ... and for some kids they may not care about the candy — it's really just that fun (and) the adventure, the exploration," says Martyn, also suggesting a family movie night, or surprising kids with an assortment of candy if they like to trade and organize a pile of goodies.

For those averse to visiting strangers, there might be safe ways to trick-or-treat, she adds, suggesting an outdoor visit to a family already in your bubble or the yard of a neighbouring classmate in your child's school cohort.

Regardless, Halloween offers a great opportunity to forge deeper family bonds, and this year should be no different, she says.

"It helps to build that loving secure relationship that really, really lasts one's whole life," says Martyn.

"It's knowing that you can trust your parents and that you can work together to build things."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020.

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press