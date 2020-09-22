A second wave of COVID-19 could send the markets spinning this fall — here’s how to prepare

“Perhaps you can be more aggressive if you don’t need the money for 20 to 30 years. There might be opportunities in sectors that have been hit hard by the pandemic: travel, resorts and nursing homes, for example.”

If there is another stock market crash due to a second wave of the pandemic, Sokunbi advises investors, especially new investors, to ensure that they don’t have all their investment eggs in one basket.

“You need broad diversity,” she said. “I like total market funds because your money is spread across a lot of industries, so you won’t be as devastated if one sector doesn’t do well.”

Those who will be retiring within the next few years might want to put their money in bonds and should also have cash put aside for their emergency fund.

“Remember, retirement is not a day; it lasts 20 to 30 years. Just make sure you have what you need to live on for the first few years.”

An emergency fund is crucial for everyone, not just those nearing retirement, she added.

“Have a least six months’ worth of money put aside — even up to a year,” Sokunbi advised. “You want enough saved so you can pay for your core expenses — housing, food and transportation — but not non-essentials such as travel.”

Sokunbi believes that the stock market is currently overvalued and the effect of the pandemic will be felt down the road. She notes that the major economic downturn in 2008 precipitated when the housing bubble burst began in 2006, but “it took 512 days for the stock market to exhibit the impact.

“If the market crashes, another way to invest in yourself is to get creative about the ways you can create long-term income,” Sokunbi said. “Amplify your side hustle or get a part-time job to put aside more money. It’s a good time to make more money, given the uncertainty about the future. Think about ways of diversifying your income streams so you have backup sources to help you weather difficult times.

“If you lose your job or your income is cut, you don’t need to cash out of your investments when their value is low; it’s OK to pause them.”

Even when we aren’t facing a pandemic, Sokunbi strongly recommends reviewing your investment strategy and time line annually or any time you experience a major change, such as a move or a wedding. She also emphasizes the importance of diversifying your investments. If you split them between stocks and bonds, real estate and investing directly in businesses, there is less likelihood all of these sectors will encounter difficulties at once.

“If all three do tank, then you have your emergency fund,” Sokunbi said optimistically.

So, focus on your long-term goals, rather than panicking; instead, adjust your short-term strategy, as needed.

And if you don’t have an emergency fund, what are you waiting for?

Elaine Smith is a Toronto-based writer and a freelance contributor for the Star. Reach her via email: ersmithwriter@gmail.com