2021 Honda Civic Type R Launches in Canada with Limited Edition

Honda Canada announced the release of its 2021 Honda Civic Type R, a street-legal racer that sports improved handling, high-performance wheels and Phoenix Yellow paint to stand out from the rest on the road.

The 2021 Honda Civic Type R will retail at $46,200 while its Type R Limited Edition will retail for $54,600. Its Phoenix Yellow paint will be matched with glass black paint on the roof, outside mirror caps and intake vent on the hood.

Both the 2021 Civic Type R and the Type R Limited Edition will come with updated rear and front exterior styling, larger grille openings and will give drivers Alcantara-wrapped steering wheels and weighted shift knobs. Putting a premium on safety, Honda includes as standard its Honda Sensing suite of safety and diver-assistance technologies as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Under the hood, the 2021 Civic Type R and Type R Limited Edition will come with a 2.0-litre direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with VTEC valvetrain, putting 306 hp and a peak 295 lb-ft of torque with power to the front wheels delivered through a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.