2021 Kia Sorento makes its Canadian debut

Kia Canada gave Canadian automotive journalists a first look at the 2021 Kia Sorento that will be going on sale later this year.

Michael Kopke, director of marketing with Kia Canada, told journalists that the new Sorento comes with a new design and is based on Kia’s most advanced platform making the 2021 Sorento “stronger, safer, lighter and more fuel efficient.”

The 2021 Sorento will come in six trim levels: LX+, LX Premium, a first ever X-Line, EX, EX+ and SX, all with standard all-wheel drive, third-row seating and with available powertrains.

In the United States, Kia is launching a hybrid and plug-in hybrid trims. Canada will see those come sometime next year, as Kopke said Kia Canada wanted to focus on bringing all-wheel drive to the Sorento for Canadians.

This 2021 Sorento’s design takes some of its design inspiration from classic SUV designs with smart, sharp, clean lines in order to give the Sorrento a sportier and modern feel.

On the outside, the 2021 Sorento will have a modernized ‘tiger face’ with what the car maker says will be new ‘eyeline’ details along with the grille extending into the headlight and hood structure. Standard LED headlamps with optional LED forward lighting will be offered, along with four different alloy wheels, ranging in size from 17-inches to 20-inches.

For the interior, the 2021 Sorento will include satin finishes and available metal texture inlays or open-pore wood inlays. Along with updated interior finishes, the 2021 Sorento will come with a 12.3-inch digital meter cluster, Surround View Monitor using four cameras to give a 360-degree perspective around the vehicle and Blind View Monitor to keep an close eye on adjacent lanes.

So that no one feels they do not have a way to charge or their various devices, up to eight USB ports will be available – depending on the trim level chosen – and drivers will have an option of 8-inch and 10.25 inch infotainment touchscreens. UVO Intelligence Link telematics will give drivers a range of connected vehicle features, including Connected Routing to assist in calculating an optimal drive route, up-to-date weather information and new features such as Find My Car with Surround View Monitor and Final Destination Guide to provide walking direction to the driver’s destination if the vehicle happens to be parked up to two kilometres away. 2021 Sorrento owners will also get Kia’s fourth-generation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems as well.

Built on the third-generation N3 platform, the new Sorento will be lighter and stronger than previous Sorrento models and providing better driving dynamics and less harshness in the drive, along reduced noise vibration and harshness. The two engine options are a 2.5L GDI 4-cylinder engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission that puts our 191 hp and 182 lb-ft of torque. The other, a 2.5L GDI 4-cylinder Turbo with an 8-speed whet dual clutch automatic transmission and 281 hp with 311 lb-ft of torque, with 3,500 lbs of towing capacity.