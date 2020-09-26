Northern Ontario and Cottage Country Day Trips

Boats on rails: the Big Chute Marine Railway

The groaning lift locks at Peterborough and Kirkfield are not the only unusual structures on the Trent-Severn Waterway. About 40 kilometres north of Barrie, County Road 17 leaves the village of Coldwater and takes you 20 km along a winding road, past farms and through forests to the Big Chute Marine Railway.

By the turn of the century, urbanites, fed up with the noise and fumes of the industrial cities, were finding a tranquil escape at the mouth of the Severn River. By 1906 there was increasing pressure to open up still more of the Severn, and the federal government gave approval to a marine railway that would guide boats over the steep falls known as the Big Chute.

In 1920 the marine railway was finished, but by 1922 it needed enlarging. The new car to carry the boats was four metres wide by 11 metres long. It operated by being lowered into the water at one end, where the boats could be floated over the carriage and secured. The carriage was then winched out of the water and pulled along rails to the height of land where the cables were manually switched for the descent into the water at the other end.

Following the Second World War, recreational boating experienced a boom. By the 1970s, the outdated marine railway had become such a bottleneck that considerable enlargement was necessary. In 1977 a new carriage, 13 metres wide and 36 metres long, began to rumble up and down the granite cliff. Unlike the old car, the new carriage uses a modern system of four winches operated by digital control and automatic cable transfer. The older historic car is now on static display. But it’s the sight of a luxury yacht creaking up a cliff on a railway car that you won’t easily forget.

Viewing is easy. Parks Canada has created an attractive park with hiking and picnicking facilities. The site can now also be reached by following Muskoka Road 34 east from Highway 400 at Exit 162, just north of Port Severn.

Ontario’s log chutes: vestiges of the lumber era

As lumber barons began to ravage the early pine forests of Ontario, they encountered a problem with moving the logs from dense forests to the mills. While logs could be boomed across the larger lakes, the small rivers required something more. Canada’s first chute was created in 1829 to guide the logs around the Chaudière Falls on the Ottawa River.

From those earliest times, chutes (or troughs) made from timber ran alongside the waterfalls and rapids, and provided passage for the logs to slip along quickly. However, erosion and riverbank stabilization have removed nearly all evidence of this era. The best remaining example of an original chute is at the Hawk Lake Log Chute Historic Site. Built in 1861, the 67-metre chute has been restored more than once due to flooding.

The log chute itself is located on Big Hawk Lake Road. It is open spring, summer and fall, and free to enter. There are picnic facilities, walking trails and an interpretive centre. The Stanhope Heritage Museum, which contains more than 140 years of pioneering records and artifacts, is 11 kilometres south along North Shore Road about 1 kilometre east of Highway 35 and five kilometres north of Carnarvon.