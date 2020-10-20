WHAT'S GOING ON HERE?: Waterdown reforestation project nears completion

A project to replace trees affected by the invasive emerald ash borer in Waterdown is nearing completion.

JUST THE FACTS

• Several years ago, Connon Nurseries put plans in place to reforest an area behind its Robson Road property, where 90 per cent of the trees were found to be infested with emerald ash borer.

• The plan included the removal of the infected trees and replanting of new ones, which will help conserve the local wetland.

• The trees that were cut down will be sold as firewood or used to make furniture.

• Over the past six years, tens of thousands of ash trees have been lost to the damage caused by the beetle across the province.

• A variety of trees were planted in the Robson Road woodlot. Species included red maple, burr oak, service berry, white pine and hemlock. The ash that did survive the infestation will also continue to grow in the area.

• In total, Connon Nurseries planted more than 2,000 trees and flowering shrubs.