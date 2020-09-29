Head to Head - 2020 Honda Civic Type R vs. 2020 Hyundai Veloster N

If you want to get noticed, the CTR is your car but the Veloster N is much easier on the eyes.

Now on to what everyone wants to know: how is the performance, ride and handling. The “hot” in hot hatch, as they say. Both of these cars are positively volcanic.

I’ve waxed poetic before on the CTR being one of the best cars I’ve ever driven, regardless of price. There’s a tactility to the controls that is unmatched this side of a Porsche 911. The steering, braking, and handling are cohesive and fluid. A new shift knob for 2020, still hewn from solid aluminum resembles those from 90s Type Rs and has been weighted and given shorter throws for even better shift feel. Also upgraded are the brake pads and rotors for reduced pedal travel and fade, and the suspension has been revised for enhanced comfort in all three of its drive modes.

With zero torque steer, thanks to its super-trick front suspension and limited-slip diff, the front-wheel drive CTR effectively puts all of its 306 hp to the ground and will rocket out of corners like a spooked stallion. It’s the muscle car in this comparison, managing a factory claimed 0-100 km/h time in about 5 seconds. That’s over a second faster than the Veloster can muster with its 275 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque from its 2L turbo 4-cylinder.

The Civic also uses a 2L turbocharged four and while it’s not the high-revving VTEC screamer from days gone by, it’s a powerhouse and it loves to rev to redline with seemingly little power drop-off like typical turbo motors. Steering is razor sharp and super confident. It turns in like a fly and is rock-solid at speed.

In contrast, the Veloster N benefits from having former BMW M boss Albert Biermann’s hands all over it. Honed on the Nurburgring, the Veloster manages to be even more fun than the Civic, offering excellent road feedback, and voracious turn in. While there’s noticeable torque steer here, there’s no issue putting power down thanks to the standard limited-slip diff.

Complaints about the Honda’s sound (or lack there of) do no apply to the Hyundai with its raucous exhaust note that will raise the hairs on the back of your neck. Tricks like keeping the turbos spooling in between gears for satisfying whip-crack pops, and a set of sweet shift lights above the gauges add to the theatrics. It’s manual-only for now, and the transmission while not as good as the one in the CTR is not far off in shift action and clutch feel.

Hyundai’s N Grin Control drive mode selector (yes, that’s what they call it) really does bring the grins. N mode is a riot, taking the Veloster from mild to snorting wild in the blink of an eye. Thankfully there’s a custom N setting as the ride quality is just about unbearable on all but the smoothest of roads. Set it to “Comfort” or “Sport” and things get much better.

This is likely the toughest category to judge. The CTR is more capable and more refined. The Veloster N will induce involuntary giggling, and is ultimately more fun.

One of the best things about the hot hatchback category is the hatchback bit. Meaning these are the types of cars that can be taken to a track for some fun while carrying a stroller and a Costco-sized load of groceries at the same time.

But when it comes to carrying people and cargo the CTR is the clear winner. Thanks to its 4-door hatch layout, you get room for 5 and a massive 727 litres of space under the hatch. The Veloster, based on a smaller sub-compact platform makes do with just 565 litres, although that’s still quite spacious. Where it falls short is in passenger volume especially in the back where you’d be hard-pressed to comfortably accommodate two full-grown adults. Best save those seats for kids, then.

Both cars get similar fuel efficiency, and during my driving I got a respectable 8.5L/100 km in the Civic, and 9.0 in the Veloster. The difference can be attributed to more city driving with the Hyundai.

The CTR and Veloster N are one-trim cars, meaning what you see is what you get. There are no options other than paint choice. Both are 6-speed manual only (as they should be) but the Veloster N has a DCT option coming for 2021.

The Civic has a slew of driver aids with Honda Sensing being standard, and it includes adaptive cruise control, a lane keeping and lane departure system, collision mitigation, and more. It’s touchscreen infotainment system is also equipped with navigation, where the Hyundai relies on Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and there’s a more powerful stereo with 12-speakers, versus an 8-speaker setup in the Veloster.

The Honda’s cabin feels more substantial with more soft touch surfaces and higher quality materials, better seats, and more standard equipment.

The Veloster N’s sub-compact economy roots show up in the copious amounts of hard plastic on nearly every surface. Everything is still tightly screwed together but the Civic is a step above in nearly all respects.

If you want real performance and aren’t looking to break the bank, you’re not going to do much better than these two.

The $43,690 CTR is substantially more expensive than the $35,049 Veloster N but considering that the Civic is a larger, more premium automobile with more power and more grip, that difference is understandable.

For the most excitement and the most thrills per dollar, the Veloster N is your ticket. It’s enormous value and might just be the most fun you can have at this price point. It puts the “hot” in hot hatch, and that’s why we adore it.

The CTR offers even more performance and is a better everyday car but there’s less theatrics outside of its ostentatious body panels. It’s the more refined experience, and a better daily driver. While it would be my personal pick, the Veloster N is easily one of the most surprising cars I’ve driven in a long time and you can’t go wrong with either one.