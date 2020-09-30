Study compares LTC deaths in B.C. to Ontario

TORONTO — A new study says quicker, more decisive action against COVID-19 in British Columbia is one of the reasons the province has suffered far fewer long-term care deaths than Ontario.

Analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal also points to less funding, more privatization and less co-ordination between homes and hospitals as factors that drove spread of the novel coronavirus among Ontario's most vulnerable.

One of the paper's authors, Dr. Irfan Dhalla of St. Michael's Hospital and the University of Toronto, says there's already been a worrying rise in infections as parts of Ontario grapple with a second wave.

And despite lessons learned from the first wave of the pandemic, Dhalla says front-line workers say the province is still not adequately prepared for a new influx of long-term care cases.