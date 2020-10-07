Young Waterdown bullying victim, mental health advocate Spirit of Hope award nominee

“Utter shock.” That’s how Emerson Edwards, 17, describes feeling after learning he was nominated for St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Foundation Spirit of Hope award, which will be presented at the Oct. 7 Mental Health Morning virtual event supporting mental health and addiction care at the Hamilton hospital.

“I’ve struggled so much with mental health in my life and to be being nominated for an award that talks about and represents somebody who’s upstanding and an ally and all this stuff in the mental health world just kind of like knocked my socks off,” said the Waterdown teen.

Edwards, who was bullied extensively during his youth, is an active member of the Flamborough-based Voices Against Bullying committee. He shared his powerful story at the organization’s inaugural forum that brought people together to hear tales of pain, suffering and ultimately healing.

In addition to his involvement with the Voices Against Bullying group, Edwards is committed to mental health support and advocacy at Waterdown District High School.

“I like to think I’ve talked to more than a few people about who to talk to, how to reach out, how to get started in the mental health world,” he said of directing and supporting peers as they look for mental health support in the community.

Last year, Edwards joined forces with a schoolmate and worked on creating a safe space at the Parkside Drive school for those having depressive episodes or anxiety attacks.

“Our main idea was to outfit a room with comfortable seating and a little less of the florescent lighting that’s found everywhere else across the school,” he said.

While the pair spoke with the school’s administration, guidance counsellors, student success teachers about their plan, the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on their initiative. Still, Edwards remains hopeful that it can come to fruition in the future.

Edwards stood out to Voices Against Bullying founder Julie Schaafsma, who nominated the Waterdown teen for the Spirit of Hope award. His story, published in the Review in November 2019, also touched Janine Belzak, the manager of special events and community partnership manager for St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Foundation.

“I thought, ‘Wow, he is someone that should definitely have a nomination or be nominated by his peers,” said Belzak, who was moved by Edwards’s story and impressed by his mental health advocacy work.