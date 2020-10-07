North American stock markets move higher

TORONTO — Markets moved higher on Wednesday after a broad-based rally lifted shares of health-care companies and consumer brands, amid renewed hopes for a stimulus deal in the U.S.

Canadian investors were reassured as markets bounced back from Tuesday's dive, after President Donald Trump reversed course and hinted at a more targeted approach to a stimulus package, said Michael Currie, vice-president and investment adviser at TD Wealth.

"Everything is about the stimulus package. Yesterday, the markets got the news that Trump said, 'We're putting everything on hold until after the election,'" said Currie.

"Today we're starting to get rumours — nibbles — that, possibly, something might happen. Not the giant package people were hoping for, but a more targeted approach … So, a real complete turnaround from yesterday."

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 192.17 points at 16,428.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 530.70 points at 28,303.46. The S&P 500 index was up 58.49 at 3,419.44 while the Nasdaq composite was up 210 points at 11,364.60

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.33 cents US compared with 75.35 cents US on Tuesday.

Currie noted that airline stocks, for example, benefited from Trump's tweet urging U.S. lawmakers to approve billions in payroll support for the industry. Shares of Air Canada closed up 3.74 per cent at $16.10 each.

The December gold contract was down US$18 at $1,890.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up almost seven cents at $3.03 a pound.

Government stimulus talks could also be a boon for some gold investors, said Currie.